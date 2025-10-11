England boss Thomas Tuchel believes that atmosphere at Wembley "didn't match the performance" following his side's 3-0 win over Wales. (2:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel said England do not need to leave Wembley to improve the atmosphere.

The Euro 2024 runners-up followed up last month's 5-0 World Cup qualification win in Serbia with an impressive 3-0 friendly victory against neighbours Wales in front of a packed house.

But Tuchel said the ground was "silent" as he expressed frustration with the Wembley crowd following England's first match there since his first game in charge in March. Many fans believe the atmosphere issue could be answered by taking the team on the road.

- Bellingham opens up on World Mental Health Day

- Rice: Dropped England stars will be back soon

- Rooney disagrees with Gerrard's England take

"No, we don't need to make a big thing," Tuchel said when that prospect was mentioned. "I thought that the team deserved [more].

"I felt like the boys and the team deserved a bit more of a spark and in the second half they could have helped us."