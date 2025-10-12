Wales vs Belgium: Key talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier

Open Extended Reactions

Wales host Belgium in a massive World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

Top spot in Group J and automatic qualification for next summer's finals are up for grabs after Belgium were held 0-0 at home by North Macedonia on Friday.

Here are the main talking points ahead of the key clash in Cardiff.

Three-way race for finals ticket

Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium will know they have to beat Wales on Monday to secure their place in the World Cup finals. (Photo by Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Belgium's failure to beat North Macedonia in Ghent put Wales' World Cup destiny back in their own hands. North Macedonia remain top of the group -- one point clear of Belgium and two above Wales - but have played a game more than their rivals.

Wales finish the campaign with home fixtures against Belgium and North Macedonia and a trip to bottom-placed Liechtenstein, and three wins will see them at the World Cup next summer. Wales are virtually guaranteed a play-off spot in March following their Nations League results last year.

Wales must start quicker

Wales, who conceded three goals in 20 minutes against England, cannot afford to repeat that against Belgium. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Wales have been punished for starting slowly in their last two matches against top-class opposition. In June, they found themselves 3-0 down away to Belgium after 27 minutes. Wales levelled in incredible fashion in Brussels, only to be denied by a late Kevin De Bruyne winner.

There was no dramatic fightback after Wales conceded three times in the opening 20 minutes against England at Wembley on Thursday, and boss Craig Bellamy knows his side must be out of the blocks quickly this time.

Century landmark for Davies

Ben Davies is set to win his 100th cap for Wales -- and would become the fourth player to do. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Skipper Ben Davies will win his 100th cap against Belgium, becoming the fourth Welshman to reach three figures after Gareth Bale, Chris Gunter and Wayne Hennessey. Davies has been an outstanding servant for Welsh football and has Bale's 111-cap record firmly in his sights and has been an outstanding servant for Welsh football.

The Tottenham defender made his debut in 2012 and has been a model of consistency since, either at centre-back or left-back, playing in two European Championships and a World Cup.

Brennan Johnson needs to deliver

Brennan Johnson looked sluggish at Wembley against England. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Will the real Brennan Johnson stand up for Wales? Johnson scored 18 goals for Tottenham last season and his Europa League final winner went into Spurs folklore. But Wales fans have often grumbled about Johnson's performances on the international stage, insisting the winger should be having more of an impact.

Johnson has not started for Spurs in the Premier League since the end of August and was lethargic at Wembley, being completely outplayed by Tottenham teammate Djed Spence.

Dangerman Doku

Wales will be fully aware of the threat offered by Belgian winger Jeremy Doku on Monday evening. Photo by Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

While Kevin De Bruyne has often been the difference in what has become a familiar Belgium v Wales contest over the last decade or so, it is a current Manchester City player, Jérémy Doku, who Wales might have to watch more closely this time.

Bellamy knows all about Doku, given their time working together at Anderlecht. But Wales were unable to contain Doku in Brussels four months ago, and the tricky winger has made a positive start at the Etihad this season -- with three assists in seven appearances.