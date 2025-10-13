Lionel Messi puts Inter Miami in front with a curling effort to the far post. (0:52)

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni revealed he will speak to Lionel Messi at the final training session ahead of the friendly match against Puerto Rico on Tuesday night at Chase Stadium before deciding whether the La Albiceleste captain will play.

Messi failed to form part of Argentina's first friendly game of the October FIFA window against Venezuela on October 10, choosing instead to feature for Inter Miami against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer regular-season action on October 11.

The team captain recorded two goals and one assist in the 4-0 victory over Atlanta.

"I saw Messi play on Saturday. From what I know, he finished well. I haven't spoken to him yet," said Scaloni on Monday.

"Now we have the last training session for tomorrow's match, and as we always do before preparing for the final training, I'll talk to him and if he's in condition, he'll play tomorrow."

Messi returned to international duty following the match on Saturday night, making him eligible for selection.

"Leo's return generates great anticipation and promises a spectacular atmosphere for this new international challenge," Argentina said in a statement on Sunday after Messi's return to the squad.

"The match [vs. Puerto Rico] will serve as part of the preparation for upcoming commitments and will allow the technical staff to fine-tune details."

In a rare set of circumstances, Messi was granted permission by his country to play in Miami's penultimate MLS match of the regular season as the team fights for a higher spot in the Eastern Conference table to ensure home-field advantage in the postseason.

The friendly against Puerto Rico was originally scheduled for October 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago before the promoter company in charge of the event chose to reschedule the game for October 14 in Fort Lauderdale.

Argentina will now play at Chase Stadium, home to Inter Miami.