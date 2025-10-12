Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Lionel Messi captained Inter Miami CF to a 4-0 triumph over Atlanta United FC on Saturday night at Chase Stadium, briefly leaving international duty with the Argentina national team to help clinch the crucial three points for the Herons.

Though he was called up by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni for the two friendly matches of the October FIFA window against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, Messi instead featured for Miami in the final regular season Major League Soccer match at Chase Stadium.

Miami will move into its new home, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

Messi scored the first goal of the night, curling the ball into the top left corner for his 25th of the season.

The club captain later set up longtime teammate Jordi Alba for the second goal of the game, as the defender looped a shot over the head of Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert on his final ever regular-season MLS home game.

Alba announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2025 MLS campaign and received a special tribute from Inter Miami following the final whistle Saturday night.

"Well, I think I've had a very good career, being in very comfortable teams in all senses," Alba said after watching a video tribute to him. "This video reflects the truth that the club has been a surprise, nice because I saw several managers of several clubs, some coaches I've had throughout my career, and the truth is that it's been special and, well, proud of everything I've achieved.

"Now, to have the last game against Nashville, then the playoffs, and hopefully I can win them, and then I can rest."

Luis Suárez volleyed in Miami's third goal of the night in the 61st minute with an exquisite right-footed strike from the top of the penalty area and Messi added his second in the dying minutes to finish off the scoring.

Messi's second of the night put him on 26 for the season, two ahead of LAFC striker Denis Bouanga in the race for the MLS Golden Boot.

Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, who featured in Argentina's friendly win against Venezuela on Friday, celebrated each goal from the sidelines alongside La Albiceleste players Leandro Paredes, Nicolás Otamendi and Giovani Lo Celso.

Miami players Telasco Segovia, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Mateo Silvetti also missed out on Saturday's action due to international duty.

Messi could rejoin the Argentina national team for the upcoming friendly match Tuesday night against Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium, with Scaloni remaining hopeful of his participation.

"Let's hope Messi can be there on Tuesday," Scaloni said Friday. "We'll see how things unfold in the coming days."

Miami is tied on points in second place with FC Cincinnati going into Decision Day next weekend. Miami is away at Nashville, while Cincinnati hosts Montreal. The Philadelphia Union have locked up first place in the East as well as the Supporters' Shield for the most points in the MLS regular season.