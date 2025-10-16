Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison breakdown the Premier League's new proposed financial anchoring rule. (2:31)

How will Premier League clubs vote on new 'anchoring' rule? (2:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris suggested that Noah Sadiki and Omar Alderete could be involved for Saturday's game against Wolves.

Both players picked up knocks while on international duty, but Le Bris issued a "positive" update on the duo.

He said: "For Noah, we checked him yesterday and he seems OK. We'll see after the training session today and tomorrow if he's available, but we are positive.

"For Omar, after 20 hours flight, we'll see. We'll check him this afternoon. We had a quick chat with him yesterday and he's positive, but we have to wait."

Le Bris added that Sadiki's injury is an ankle problem and will monitor how the midfielder progresses.

Speaking further about Sadiki, the Frenchman added: "At the minute, he seems OK.

-Sunderland beat Forest to ruin Ange's home debut

-Amorim's changes lift Man United over Sunderland

-Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

"He had this injury before, so he knows how it evolves and how serious it is when he felt the pain. He's positive at the minute, so we'll see."

Asked if the pair could start on Saturday, Le Bris replied: "At the moment, that is possible."