Stats: First back-to-back wins for Amorim, Kane's 400, Postecoglou's woeful 39

It was another exciting weekend of European football with a few big teams faltering while others maintained their form. Liverpool once again succumbed to a late winner, this time from Manchester United, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal secured victories.

In LaLiga, Barcelona recovered from a shock loss to Sevilla by beating Girona, and Real Madrid are on top of the table after beating Getafe 1-0. Bayern Munich made it seven wins out of seven in Bundesliga and there's a new Serie A leader after AC Milan beat Fiorentina.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

3

Manchester United's Ruben Amorim is only the third manager to win both of his first two Premier League away games at reigning champions, after Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.

6

Since the start of last season, sides managed by Thomas Frank have scored more Premier League goals in the opening five minutes of games than any other manager.

Aston Villa have now conceded 3 goals in the first 15 minutes of matches in the Premier League this season; no team have let in more during this period. pic.twitter.com/tVdrv3OVGp - Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) October 19, 2025

9

Morgan Rogers has the most Premier League assists this calendar year, with 9.

11

Erling Haaland has now scored in 11 straight games for club and country.

26

Ange Postecoglou has 26 league losses over the last two seasons, tied for the most in the top five European leagues with Heidenheim's Frank Schmidt.

35

It took Ruben Amorim 35 games to record consecutive wins for the first time in the Premier League, more than 3 times as longer as it has taken any other Man United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure at the end of the 2012-13 season.

37

Arsenal have scored 37 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season, by far the most in the Premier League in that time period. Chelsea are second with 22 such goals.

39

Ange Postecoglou's 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest is the second shortest managerial reign in Premier League history. Only Sam Allardyce -- 30 days at Leeds in 2023 -- had a shorter reign.

62

Bryan Mbeumo's goal 62 seconds into the game is the earliest goal in the Premier League in clashes between Liverpool and Manchester United,

2

Barcelona have scored two game-winning goals in stoppage time this season in LALIGA. All other teams have combined to do this just once this season.

5

With next week's El Clasico looming, this will be the 5th straight league meeting where Real Madrid and Barcelona both will enter as the top 2 in the standings.

8

Kylian Mbappé has scored in 8 straight away games for Real Madrid dating back to his El Clasico hat trick in May. He has scored 14 goals for Real Madrid in the span of those eight games.

Real Madrid have also won their last eight LALIGA games against Getafe, seven of those coming with a clean sheet.

9

Atletico Madrid have scored nine assisted goals in LALIGA this season, all nine have come from different player combinations.

10

Kylian Mbappé became the first Real Madrid player with 10+ goals in the first nine LALIGA games of the season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014-15 (17 goals).

11

Kylian Mbappé has now scored 11 game-winning goals in LALIGA in the last two seasons, the second-most. Only Robert Lewandowski, with 12, has more.

47

Barcelona extended their club-record scoring streak in all competitions to 47 games, dating back to last season (previous record was 44 between 1942-44)

400

Harry Kane scored the 400th goal of his club career, in Bayern Munich's win over Borussia Dortmund.

9

Kane is now on a nin-game scoring streak with club and country (16 goals in span), the longest run in his career. Kane has a goal in seven straight competitive matches with Bayern Munich, also his longest scoring streak with the club.

6

Juventus are now winless in 6 straight games in all competitions, their longest such streak since April-May 2024.

16

Rafael Leão snapped a 16-game goalless streak at home in Serie A (since May 25, 2024 vs Salernitana). That was his longest goalless streak in home matches in his Serie A career.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Lionel Messi was once again in the thick of things as he scored a hat-trick in Inter Miami's 5-2 win over Nashville SC.

29

With 29 goals, Messi is the 2025 MLS Golden Boot winner. This is the ninth time in his career he has finished as the top goalscorer of a league season.

81

Inter Miami became the 3rd team in MLS history with at least 80 goals in a single regular season (81), joining the LA Galaxy (85 in 1998) and LAFC (85 in 2019).

