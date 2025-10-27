Open Extended Reactions

SAN DIEGO -- Mexico international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano has been left out of the gameday roster for San Diego FC 's first-ever MLS playoff match following a report of a locker room altercation.

The home playoff game against the Portland Timbers on Sunday marks the second match in a row in which Lozano has been left out by head coach Mikey Varas.

Following last week's 4-0 away win against the Timbers on the final day of the regular season, Varas told media that the expansion club "had a situation we're dealing with internally" regarding Lozano's absence.

Ahead of Sunday's playoff debut for the expansion side, Varas told media "we don't know," when asked if the Designated Player would feature in the home match at Snapdragon Stadium.

"His actions and his interactions are gonna decide that, but he's fully committed and he's showing a great response," said the head coach on Friday, while also noting that Lozano was fully integrated with the team and at training.

According to reporting from The Athletic on Wednesday, Lozano was involved in a verbal altercation earlier this month after being substituted at halftime against the Houston Dynamo.

Following the report, the winger issued an apology on social media.

"I'm a passionate and competitive person who always wants to give everything for the team," he posted on Instagram. "Sometimes, that same intensity can lead to reactions that don't reflect who I am or the respect I have for everyone around me.

"I didn't react in the right way, and I've already taken responsibility, addressed it, and moved forward."

While he is not on the club's gameday roster, Lozano will be in attendance at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

In his first year in MLS, Lozano has nine goals and 10 assists across 27 appearances. After finishing at the top of the table in the Western Conference, San Diego will play Portland in a best-of-three series in the California club's postseason debut.

Varas, a finalist for Coach of the Year, helped set MLS records for San Diego for the most wins (19) and most points (63) recorded by an expansion team.