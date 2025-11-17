Craig Burley questions why Jude Bellingham made a big deal of being substituted in the closing stages of England's win over Albania. (1:24)

Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham after England manager Thomas Tuchel said he must "accept" and "respect" his decision to replace him in the second half against Albania.

Bellingham, who returned to the squad this international cycle, expressed frustration at being substituted in the closing stages of England's 2-0 World Cup qualification win in Tirana, drawing a warning from Tuchel after the game.

However, Wright suggested there is a false narrative around Bellingham and his on-field behaviour.

"They [the media] need to create this kind of beef because there's nothing else to talk about till the World Cup so it's gonna be this all the way to the World Cup," Wright wrote on Instagram.

Jude Bellingham was substituted in the 85th minute during England vs. Albania. Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"They hate that they can't get to him. They hate that they can't influence his career like they have done to so many before him. A blessed young man with talent and love in abundance."

Bellingham was infamously left out of the squad for the October international break, with Tuchel suggesting at the time that he had "no problem" with the midfielder.

Tuchel previously apologised to Bellingham in August after he said his own mother found his on-pitch behaviour "repulsive."

When asked about Bellingham's reaction to coming off, Tuchel said: "That's the decision, and he has to accept the decision. His friend is waiting on the sideline, so you need to accept it, respect it, and keep on going."

Tuchel added: "I didn't see it that way, I'm going to have to review it. I saw that he was not happy. I don't want to make it bigger at the moment than it is.

"I think to a certain degree if you have players like Jude, who are so competitive, they will never like it, but, as you said, my word stands.

"It is about standards and level, and it's a commitment to and respect to each other, so someone is waiting outside, and we will not change our decision just because someone is waving their arms."