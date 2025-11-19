Steve McClaren quits as Jamaica boss after World Cup failure

Steve McClaren quits his job as Jamaica boss after their failure to directly qualify for the FIFA World Cup. (2:11)

Steve McClaren quits Jamaica: 'Respect and One Love to you all' (2:11)

Steve McClaren has quit as Jamaica manager after 18 months in charge following failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Jamaica were beaten to a place at next summer's tournament by Curaçao, who they could only manage a 0-0 draw with at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The Reggae Boyz needed Jamaica needed a victory in order to qualify for the World Cup and finish top of their group. McClaren had made a solid start to his time with Jamaica, as they won their first two games without conceding. A loss away to Curaçao and a draw to Trinidad and Tobago, either side of beating Bermuda stalled their progress.

Curaçao, their opponents on Tuesday, became the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup with the tiny Caribbean island boasting a population of just 156,115 people.

"Over the last 18 months I have given everything I have to this job," McClaren said. "Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career.

"But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group.

"It is the responsibility of the leader to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team.

"After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team.

"Sometimes the best thing a leader can do is to recognise when a fresh voice, new energy and a different perspective is required to move this team forward."

Jamaica still stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup but the odds are against them in a six-team mini-tournament in Mexico where they will have to win two games. It will end in a final against DR Congo or Iraq.