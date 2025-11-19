World Cup playoff draw: Time, how to watch as Wales, Ireland learn fate

Open Extended Reactions

The World Cup is just six months away and 42 of 48 teams have qualified, meaning there are still spots up for grabs.

Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will have a chance to join them in the United States, Canada and Mexico via the playoffs.

There are some big names in the draw, though. Italy are the highest-ranked in European qualifying, with Poland, Denmark, Ukraine, Turkey and the Czechia among others being forced to take that route.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the World Cup playoff draw?

The draw is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 12 p.m. GMT.

It is not to be confused with the inter-continental playoff draw -- essentially another version of the playoff tournament but for non-European countries -- which also takes place at 12 p.m. GMT on Friday.

How to watch the World Cup playoff draw

You can watch the draw for free on FIFA+ here. It will be live from FIFA's headquaters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Who can Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland be drawn against?

Wales are ranked 34th in the world, meaning they go into Pot 2 alongside Poland, Czechia and Slovakia. Their semifinal will see them drawn at home against one of the four sides in Pot 3, meaning Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Ireland are ranked No. 62 in the world, meaning they have been placed into Pot 3 and will face one of Poland, Wales, Czechia and Slovakia. However, they will definitely play away in that semifinal.

Northern Ireland finished third in Group A behind Slovakia and Germany, so typically they would not have been included in the World Cup playoff tournament. However, they earned a place due to winning their UEFA Nations League group.

For that reason, they will be in Pot 4 and will be handed (in theory) a more difficult semifinal against one of the four Pot 1 teams: Italy, Denmark, Turkey and Ukraine.