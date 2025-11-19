Open Extended Reactions

HONG KONG -- At just the age of 23, Ilhan Fandi's place in the history books of Singaporean football is already secured.

As a member of the Singapore side that qualified for the AFC Asian Cup on merit for the first time ever, as well as for the match-winning contribution he produced in Tuesday's 2-1 come-from-behind win over Hong Kong that secured the achievement.

With the Lions trailing 1-0, Ilhan was introduced as a substitute three minutes before the hour mark.

By the 68th minute, with a visionary assist followed by a scorcher of a goal, he had helped Singapore to a winning position they would not relinquish.

Ilhan did not even see out the full remainder of the contest. An ankle injury meant that he had to be stretchered off in the 85th minute.

In just 28 minutes on the field -- although he effectively had needed only 11 -- Ilhan had weighed in with a pivotal star turn, not that he sees it that way.

"I don't really think [about] it like that," a bashful Ilhan -- limping with the aid of a crutch -- replied, when asked by ESPN about his history-making cameo.

"I've always said, whether I'm given 15 minutes, 20 minutes, or when I start the game, I just try to give it my all.

"[Singapore] coach Gavin [Lee] knows how to use me. I believe in my own abilities and the team believe in my abilities.

"So, for me, I think I just went out there [and] I always [try to] enjoy football.

"When we went 1-0 down, I knew the fighting spirit we had. We did [the same] in India. So I'm just so proud of the boys and very happy."

Truth be told, while Ilhan was the name that captured all the headlines, there were heroes all around on Tuesday evening.

Shawal Anuar had been the main beneficiary of Ilhan's ingenuity, racing onto a blind, over-the-shoulder hooked through-ball but still deserving plenty of credit for his deft lifted finish over the onrushing Wang Zhenpeng.

Goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud had made a stunning save in the 13th minute even before Hong Kong had taken the lead. Centre-back Safuwan Baharudin made two crucial goal-line clearances.

And then there was captain Hariss Harun, who -- as always -- offered a reassuring presence at the back and even made a crucial last-ditch tackle to deny Hong Kong a clear shooting opportunity in the final stages of the contest.

"I'm just so happy that Singapore can qualify for the Asian Cup," Ilhan continued. "I think everyone that was involved gave their all. I'm just a player that tried to do my job.

"Before I came in, I knew that I could change the game. Alhamdulillah [praise be to God] I did it.

"I'm just so proud of the boys. To everyone back home, this one's for you.

"It's been a long journey. I think it's something the whole country can be proud of, and I'm just very proud to be Singaporean."

The significance of the achievement was not lost on Ilhan, who is part of Singapore's next generation that has emerged as the perfect complement to the older brigade.

The likes of Hariss, Safuwan and Izwan were all part of Singapore's last notable achievement -- the 2012 ASEAN Championship triumph -- when Ilhan was just ten.

With the trio, still meaningful contributors, approaching their mid-30s, the Asian Cup is now looming as the perfect swansong.

Despite their age difference, Lions skipper Hariss -- widely lauded for being a role model in the dressing room -- is someone that Ilhan has gotten close to, and has a special appreciation for.

"Not only is he my 'brother', my captain -- he's also my roommate," added Ilhan. "I have so much respect for him.

"He always asks me to keep my head down and I just can't thank him enough for being my mentor. We still need him.

"I'm just very happy for the senior players. I know how much it means for them.

"For us to be guided by players like him and Safuwan, it means a lot. I'm just so happy."