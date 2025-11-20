Wright on England's Bellingham: Critics not 'ready for black superstar'

Craig Burley questions why Jude Bellingham made a big deal of being substituted in the closing stages of England's win over Albania. (1:24)

Former England striker Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham, insisting some people are not "ready for a Black superstar."

Bellingham has come under criticism for his reaction to being substituted during England's World Cup qualifying win at Albania on Sunday amid suggestions he is a disruptive influence in the squad.

But Wright said some people are "frightened" of Bellingham's success.

"They cannot get to this guy. He is an achiever, he's a winner, he goes out and does it," Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast.

"They are trying to build something because England have qualified so easily. They need to have something else to pile on on top of the narrative.

Jude Bellingham drew critcism from manager Thomas Tuchel after he was subsituted against Albania. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"I don't think they're ready for a black superstar who can move like Jude [Bellingham] is moving. They can't touch him.

"He goes out there, he performs, he does what he does. It's too uppity for these people.

"They all love N'Golo Kante. He's a humble Black man, gets on with what he's doing. But if you get a [Paul] Pogba or a Bellingham, and you get that kind of energy, that does not sit well with people. Someone like Jude frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give.

"Because if you are outspoken, Black, and playing to that level and not caring, that frightens certain people. It's a tiring exercise to speak about."

Bellingham was recalled to Thomas Tuchel's squad for games against Serbia and Albania having been left out of October's squad.

That came off the back of the summer camp where Tuchel misspoke in saying that his mother finds some of the midfielder's on-field actions "repulsive."

Wright revealed he messaged Bellingham before he joined up with the group to warn him.

"I sent a message to Jude saying, 'Be ready'. Something was coming. It's like a tsunami. Unless you play well and do something, it comes back.

"He said, 'What's coming?', and I told him, 'Be ready for it', and it's here."