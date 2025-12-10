Open Extended Reactions

Curtis Jones has insisted he and his Liverpool teammates are "always behind" head coach Arne Slot and said the Dutchman is "hungry as ever" to change the club's fortunes.

Liverpool beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night thanks to a late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai. The victory was a much-needed boost for Slot and his players following Mohamed Salah's explosive interview after the Premier League champions drew 3-3 with Leeds United on Saturday night.

Salah was omitted from Liverpool's squad in Milan after he sensationally accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" and claimed his relationship with the manager had broken down.

Asked whether he wanted Salah to stay, Dominik Szoboszlai replied: "It's not our decision, as players. "I love him as a human being, as a friend of mine. As a player, he has done so much for this club. It's going to be the club's and his decision."

He added: "I'm very close with him. It's him and his own choice with what he is doing with his own life and his own career. It's nothing to do with the players, I guess, so nothing to say about it."

Asked whether the dressing room still backs Slot, Jones said: "We always are [behind home]. We always are.

"He is human at the end of the day. If we get beats in games, it affects him, it affects us all too the same way it affects fans. He is a positive man, he always makes a change. The style of play has changed a bit. He is as hungry as ever, exactly the same with us. He is there with us and we are there with him as well.

"Mo is his own man. I can't really speak on another man and his business. Everyone knows how much of a legend that Mo is. I can't really speak on it. The situation that he has got, it is not for me to say."

Liverpool beat Inter Milan in a much-needed victory on Tuesday night. Getty

Tuesday night's victory temporarily moves Liverpool into the top eight of the Champions League table. However, Jones was quick to point out that the Reds still have work to do before they can consider themselves through the worst of their recent crisis.

"It's only one game," he said. "Only one game. The last one (at Leeds) we were 2-0 up and we drew the game as well. There were fans there that probably thought we were still in the s---. But the mind frame of the team has changed. You can see how the lads have, you can see the game there, no one can say we don't deserve to win it. I think we do. It's just about each game as we play. But the mind frame has changed.

"If you go and win a game it's always the best feeling. We have just won an important game against a good, great team. The mood is high. If we give away points against teams we should beat then we will always be upset, we will always question why. We went back, had a look at the game, made a change and come out there and won."