MPs probe police decision to ban Maccabi Tel-Aviv fans at Aston Villa

MPs are demanding further answers from West Midlands Police over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a Europa League match at Aston Villa last month.

The local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) took the decision to ban away supporters from the match for safety reasons based on police advice, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer among those who urged a review of the decision.

The Home Affairs Committee heard evidence related to the decision-making process on Dec. 1 but has now written to WMP, the SAG and the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) seeking further clarification on a number of points.

Committee chair Karen Bradley asked WMP Chief Constable Craig Guildford to explain evidence given by Assistant Chief Constable Mike O'Hara, who confirmed to the committee the police had been told by members of the Jewish community they did not want Maccabi fans to attend the match.

MPs have requested more information on the decision to ban Maccabi Tel-Aviv fans. Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

The force subsequently issued a statement of clarification to ACC O'Hara's comments which read: "It was never the intention of the officer to imply that there were members of the Jewish community who had explicitly expressed support for the exclusion of Maccabi fans."

Bradley wrote in her letter to the Chief Constable published on Wednesday: "Please could you in your response clarify the remarks made by Assistant Chief Constable Mike O'Hara that Jewish community representatives objected to the presence of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, something which we now understand to be untrue.

"Misleading Parliament, intentionally or otherwise, is a serious matter and we would be grateful if you would correct the record and explain how this mistake occurred."

A force spokesperson told the Press Association: "We have received the letter from the Home Affairs Committee and will be responding in due course."

Bradley also wrote to the SAG asking it to provide minutes of its three meetings regarding the fixture, and to confirm whether it had considered a report by Lord Mann, the Government's independent adviser on antisemitism, focused on trouble surrounding a fixture between Ajax and Maccabi the previous year.

The UKFPU was asked to share records of any conversations it had with Lord Mann, and why his report was not shared by the unit with WMP.

It was also asked to share details of its communications with Maccabi and the Israeli authorities, and whether it was informed that Maccabi ultras did not plan to attend the match.

The UKFPU has been contacted for comment.