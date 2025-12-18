Open Extended Reactions

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian club Botafogo fired the son of Brazil's national team coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday just five months after he had signed as its manager in his first full-time coaching job.

The 36-year-old Davide Ancelotti was let go after Botafogo failed to defend its Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league titles.

The Rio de Janeiro club finished the Brazilian league in sixth place, 16 points behind champions Flamengo, and was knocked out by Ecuador's Liga de Quito in the round of 16 of the latest Copa Libertadores.

Davide Ancelotti leaves Botafogo with a record of 14 wins, 11 draws, and seven losses in his first head coaching role. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Botafogo said in a statement the decision was made after meetings earlier in the day. It did not announce any successor for the job.

Davide Ancelotti joined the club after Botafogo owner John Textor fired Renato Paiva following the team's round-of-16 elimination at the Club World Cup in July.

The Italian has worked for more than a decade alongside his father in different roles at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid. He is also part of Ancelotti's staff at Brazil.