AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Kevin Na won't be around for the celebration if a LIV Golf League player claims a green jacket Sunday in the 87th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Na, captain of the Iron Heads GC, withdrew from the Masters on Thursday after scoring 4-over 40 on the first nine holes. Augusta National Golf Club said Na withdrew because of illness.

Na, who was making his 12th appearance in the tournament, made a double bogey on the first hole. After making a birdie on the second, he had bogeys on three of the next four holes.

Na went off in the first group with 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, who was 1 under at the turn. Weir will finish the round as a single player.

LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman told The Telegraph of London that if one of the 18 players from LIV Golf competing in the Masters wins a green jacket, the rest would be there Sunday to celebrate with him.

"If one of them wins then the other 17 will hang around and be there to congratulate him around the 18th green," Norman said. "Could you imagine what a scene that would be, all these players hugging the winner. You only see things like that in the Ryder Cup, although it's happening in our events more and more."

Na, 37, had five victories during his PGA Tour career and made nearly $38 million in on-course earnings.