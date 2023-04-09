2023 Masters: Justin Thomas, JJ Watt react to Jon Rahm's win

Jon Rahm has earned his right to revel in green-jacket glory as the winner of the 2023 Masters.

After plenty of precipitation and weather-related delays, he finished with a score of 12-under at Augusta National Golf Club, coming back to win against Brooks Koepka.

Rahm, who was born in Spain, is the first player representing a European country to win both the U.S. Open and the Masters.

Social media was quick to congratulate Rahm on accomplishing the historic feat.

Rahm put on a clinic. Had total and complete control of his ball the first two days. I've played a lot of golf with him, but that was some of his best I've seen. 4 putted one, played in the worst conditions, and absolutely dominated the field. Congrats to @JonRahmpga! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 9, 2023

Started with a double on his opening hole, and had to play on the tougher side of the draw but nothing was going to stop the big man from winning the Masters on Seve's birthday. Congratulations @JonRahmpga — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2023

Rahm. Clinical. — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 9, 2023

Jon Rahm won the Masters because of the 9 holes he played yesterday morning. He was sitting at -9 and in very difficult conditions played -1 golf to keep in striking distance of BK. — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) April 9, 2023