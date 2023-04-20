LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman said Thursday that talks are ongoing on a "regular basis" about adding a women's tour at some point in the future.

Norman made the comments at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, site of LIV's next event.

"That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis," Norman said. "I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, Ladies European Tour. They love what our product is showcasing. They ask all the time, 'How can we get involved?' We'd love to see a LIV ladies series."

Norman said the timing would have to wait until the end of this LIV Golf season, its second.

"Going forward, we're looking -- what are the best opportunities to build on," he said.

Golf Saudi hosts six events on the Ladies European Tour called the Aramco Team Series. One of those events is held in the United States.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan has said previously that she's amenable to discussions with LIV and Norman.

"I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting women's golf, but there needs to be input from players and sponsors," she said last July. "There's a lot of factors to consider before we do business with LIV Golf."