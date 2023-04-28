SINGAPORE -- Brooks Koepka, British Open champion Cam Smith and Sergio Garcia were among those tied for the first-round lead at 5-under when storms suspended play at the LIV Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club on Friday.

Talor Gooch, the winner of last week's tournament at Adelaide, Australia, was also at 5-under. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were among those tied for second, a stroke behind, when play was suspended with most golfers having four holes to play on the par-71 course.

Gooch, Smith and Mickelson were in a featured group that started on the first tee in the shotgun-start format of the LIV Tour's 54-hole tournaments.