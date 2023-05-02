CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jim Furyk, a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, has been named captain of the U.S. team for the 2024 Presidents Cup, according to an announcement by the PGA Tour on Tuesday.

Furyk will make his debut as a Presidents Cup captain after playing in the event seven times and serving as a captain's assistant two times.

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be played at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada on Sept. 24-29, 2024. Canadian Mike Weir was previously announced as captain of the International team, which consists of players outside of the U.S. and Europe.

"Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept," Furyk said in a statement. "Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. team captain is quite remarkable."

Furyk, 52, had a 20-10-3 record in seven Presidents Cups as a player. He was 3-2 when the event was held at Royal Montreal in 2007, including two victories while playing with Tiger Woods. In Furyk's final start in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 2011, he was a perfect 5-0 while helping lead the U.S. team to a 19-15 win.

Furyk was a Presidents Cup captain's assistant under Jay Haas in 2015 and Steve Stricker in 2017.

He was also captain of the U.S. team in the 2018 Ryder Cup outside Paris. Europe won the event, 17½ to 10½.

"Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador for the PGA Tour during his remarkable career," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain's assistant, it's fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024 where he takes on the role of U.S. team captain."

Furyk, who set the PGA Tour's scoring record with a final-round 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, is now competing on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

The U.S. team has won the Presidents Cup nine straight times, including a 17½-12½ victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2022. The International team's last victory was at Royal Melbourne in 1998.