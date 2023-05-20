PGA Championship 2023: Tee times for the third round

Here are the tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship.
All times ET
Third round
Tee No. 1
8:10 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino
8:20 a.m. : Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy
8:30 a.m. : Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges
8:40 a.m. : Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas
8:50 a.m. : Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa
9:00 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry
9:10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
9:20 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
9:30 a.m. : Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters
9:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester
10 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
10:10 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge
10:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor
10:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert
10:40 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal
10:50 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington
11 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Højgaard
11:10 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace
11:20 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
11:30 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
11:40 a.m. : Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim
12 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston
12:10 p.m. : Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
12:20 p.m. : Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
12:30 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama
12:40 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III
12:50 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ryan Fox
1 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira
1:10 p.m.: Cameron Davis, Dustin Johnson
1:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith
1:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
1:50 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson
2 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell
2:10 p.m.: Justin Rose, Michael Block
2:20 p.m.: Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith
2:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
2:40 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh
2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners