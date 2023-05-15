The 105th PGA Championship will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in the Rochester, New York, area. Justin Thomas will look to defend his title; Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler aim to build on their dominant seasons; and Jordan Spieth will return from an injury with hopes of completing the career Grand Slam. We'll see LIV Golf players in the field this week as the PGA of America stuck with its usual invitation methods. Among the 18 LIV golfers competing are Cam Smith, two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Here's everything you need to know going into the 2023 tournament.
Key information
When: May 18-21
Where: Oak Hill Country Club
Defending champion: Justin Thomas
Tee times: Released on Tuesday, May 16
How to watch
All times ET
Thursday, May 18
First Round
7 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 1
(one morning, one afternoon)
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 2
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 3
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 4
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Holes 14, 15, 18
8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
"SportsCenter at the PGA Championship"
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | ESPN
"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN
First Round
1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN
"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
1-3 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, May 19
Second Round
7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 1
(one morning, one afternoon)
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 2
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 3
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Holes 14, 15, 18
8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
"SportsCenter at the PGA Championship"
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | ESPN
"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
11 a.m. -1 p.m. | ESPN
Second Round
1- 7 p.m. | ESPN
"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
1-3 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday, May 20
Third Round
8 a.m. - 10 a.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 1
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 2
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 3
(one in morning)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 4
(one in morning)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+
"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
9-10 a.m. | ESPN
Third Round
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN
"PGA Championship with No Laying Up"
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Holes 14, 15, 16
Noon - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Sunday, May 21
Final Round
8 a.m. - 10 a.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 1
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 2
(one morning, one afternoon)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 3
(one in morning)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Group 4
(one in morning)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+
"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"
9-10 a.m. | ESPN
Final Round
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN
"PGA Championship with No Laying Up"
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Holes 14, 15, 16
Noon - 7 p.m. | ESPN+
News from the PGA Championship
