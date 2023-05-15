The 105th PGA Championship will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in the Rochester, New York, area. Justin Thomas will look to defend his title; Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler aim to build on their dominant seasons; and Jordan Spieth will return from an injury with hopes of completing the career Grand Slam. We'll see LIV Golf players in the field this week as the PGA of America stuck with its usual invitation methods. Among the 18 LIV golfers competing are Cam Smith, two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Here's everything you need to know going into the 2023 tournament.

Key information

When: May 18-21

Where: Oak Hill Country Club

Defending champion: Justin Thomas

Tee times: Released on Tuesday, May 16

How to watch

All times ET

Thursday, May 18

First Round

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 1

(one morning, one afternoon)

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 2

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 3

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 4

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Holes 14, 15, 18

8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

"SportsCenter at the PGA Championship"

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | ESPN

"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN

First Round

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN

"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"

1-3 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, May 19

Second Round

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN+

Featured Group 1

(one morning, one afternoon)

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 2

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 3

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Holes 14, 15, 18

8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

"SportsCenter at the PGA Championship"

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | ESPN

"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"

11 a.m. -1 p.m. | ESPN

Second Round

1- 7 p.m. | ESPN

"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"

1-3 p.m. | ESPN2

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300-plus hours of live coverage from 35 PGA Tour tournaments each year, including four days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

Saturday, May 20

Third Round

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 1

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 2

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 3

(one in morning)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 4

(one in morning)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"

9-10 a.m. | ESPN

Third Round

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN

"PGA Championship with No Laying Up"

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Holes 14, 15, 16

Noon - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Sunday, May 21

Final Round

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 1

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 2

(one morning, one afternoon)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 3

(one in morning)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Group 4

(one in morning)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

"PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie"

9-10 a.m. | ESPN

Final Round

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN

"PGA Championship with No Laying Up"

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Featured Holes 14, 15, 16

Noon - 7 p.m. | ESPN+

News from the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods won't play PGA Championship; Jordan Spieth entered READ

DP World Tour sanctions 26 players who competed for LIV Golf READ

The favorites, the longshots and those without hope to win

Ranking the PGA Championship field READ

PGA Championship betting odds

Jon Rahm plays his shot. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Updated odds for all top contenders READ