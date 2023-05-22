        <
          PGA Championship 2023 - Koepka's big win, Block's moment, news, more

          The 2023 PGA Championship took place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
          May 22, 2023, 01:42 AM

          The 105th PGA Championship took place at Oak Hill Country Club in the Rochester, New York, area. Justin Thomas looked to defend his title; Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler aimed to build on their dominant seasons; and Jordan Spieth returned from an injury with hopes of completing the career Grand Slam.

          Yet, it was Brooks Koepka who hoisted the Wannamaker trophy for the third time on Sunday. With Koepka's fifth major victory, the LIV Golf player joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only 3-time PGA Championship winners in the modern era.

          Here's everything that happened throughout the 2023 tournament.

          News from the PGA Championship

