2023 PGA Championship betting odds: Futures, favorites, more

The biggest stars in golf will tee off May 18 in the 105th PGA Championship. Last year's champion, Justin Thomas, will look to defend his crown in a field that includes Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Max Homa and more. Tiger Woods will not be participating, as he recovers from ankle surgery, but 18 players from rival LIV Golf will compete, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Below are the updated odds, as of publication time, of the top contenders to win one of golf's four majors.

