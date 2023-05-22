Golfers pay tribute to Brooks Koepka after PGA Championship victory

Brooks Koepka sinks the putt to earn his fifth major and third PGA Championship. (0:38)

Brooks Koepka is back in the win column.

The LIV golfer is the winner of the 105th PGA Championship with a 9-under-par final score, beating out Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by 2 strokes. Koepka got off to a roaring start on Sunday and never let up, holding off late challenges from Hovland and Scheffler.

It is Koepka's first major win since 2019 and a big weight off his shoulders after he couldn't hold on to a 2-stroke lead at the Masters in April. It's also the first major win by an LIV Golf League player. Koepka celebrated his fifth major win by referencing Luniz's 1995 hit "I Got 5 on It."

I Got 5 on It 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IqAI0jx7yk — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 22, 2023

Social media erupted with tributes to Koepka after his win.

Congrats @BKoepka. Big W this week 🚀 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 22, 2023

What a PGA championship at Oak Hill. The course,setup,crowds, and volunteers were absolute best. What inspiring play by Brooks to win his 3rd and 5th major. Michael Block stealing the hearts of all golf fans with his performance and mind blowing hole in one. Amazing week. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 21, 2023

Congrats @BKoepka your comeback has been impressive. I am so proud of you. As for the @livgolf_league players they belong and the Majors and golf knows. 3 LIV Golfers in the top 10, 5 in the top 20, 11 made the cut. — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) May 21, 2023

It was a treat to watch Brooks and Viktor battle it out today. Both of those guys threw punch after punch until the 16th. Congrats to @BKoepka on 🖐️ #teamsrixon — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) May 21, 2023

.@BKoepka take a bow my friend. Respect and huge congratulations.

👍🏼🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 21, 2023

Greatest player in Majors in the last 15 years! Congrats to @BKoepka on his 5th Major! Awesome job buddy! 👊👊 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) May 21, 2023

Brooks dominated this day. Guy knows how to play in majors, incredibly impressive! Congrats to @BKoepka and his team on another 🏆 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 21, 2023

Love to see it. Congrats @BKoepka 🏆 — Talor Gooch (@TalorGooch) May 21, 2023

Brooks!!! — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) May 21, 2023