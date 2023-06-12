Andy North breaks down Brooks Koepka's chances at the U.S. Open. (0:39)

Emiliano Grillo was among the final six golfers to gain entry into this week's U.S. Open.

The USGA on Monday announced the three final exemptions as well as three alternates who will compete in the 156-man field in Los Angeles.

Grillo, Pablo Larrazabal and Adam Schenk made the field once the updated Official World Golf Rankings were released, with the trio in the top 60.

Grillo will play in his fifth U.S. Open while Schenk and Larrazabal will each make their second appearance.

The final three spots in the field went to Bastien Amat, Michael Kim and Maxwell Moldovan, who were first alternates coming out of qualifying.

The 123rd U.S. Open will begin Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course.