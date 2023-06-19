Wyndham Clark has been crowned champion of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course.

Clark's lead was challenged by runner-up Rory McIlroy for most of the final round. He carded an even-par 70 on Sunday to win the event by one stroke.

With his first career major title secured, he joins Webb Simpson in 2012 as the only players over the last 40 years to win the U.S. Open within their first seven major starts, according to ESPN Stats & Information data.

The victory was enough to get some notable figures on Twitter talking.

Golf world weighs in

Such impressive golf by Wyndham. Amazing finish! He's a very deserving champ who has become one of golfs next biggest faces. Congrats to him and his team! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 19, 2023

Sharing the moment with his mentor.@Wyndham_Clark grew up aspiring to be like @RickieFowler.



Now he's a major champion @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/mHeMSjX9wE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2023

Wow! What a performance by Wyndham! The kid has always had a ton of talent. Everyone has known it. Really cool to see him fulfilling his potential now. Congrats to Wyndham and his entire team! 👏👏👏 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 19, 2023

Congrats @Wyndham_Clark. Good dude. Stripe show. Deserved. Never give up. Golf is hard. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 19, 2023

Hometown hero