PGA Tour, LIV, Saudis invited to Senate hearing

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has invited PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, LIV Golf League CEO and commissioner Greg Norman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, to testify at a July 11 hearing regarding the entities' planned alliance in men's professional golf.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chairman of the subcommittee, and ranking member Ron Johnson, R-Wis., invited the men to testify at the hearing in a letter Wednesday.

"Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest," Blumenthal said in a statement. "Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be. Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information, and they owe Congress -- and the American people -- answers in a public setting."

The June 6 announcement of the stunning deal also has led to investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and the Senate Finance Committee.

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf League and PIF have a framework agreement in place. The deal would still have to be approved by the PGA Tour's policy board.

Monahan, Norman and Al-Rumayyan were asked to provide a written statement for Senate record and a five-minute opening statement at the hearing.

"Fans, the players, and concerned citizens have many questions about the planned agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf," Johnson said in a statement. "I look forward to hearing testimony from the individuals who are in the best positions to provide insight to the public regarding the current state of professional golf. I hope that this hearing and any other role that Congress plays in this matter will be constructive."