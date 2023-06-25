NEW YORK -- China's Ruoning Yin produced a flawless performance with four birdies to win the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday and claim her first major title.

Having started the day 3 strokes back from the lead, Yin pumped her fist with satisfaction as she drained a birdie putt on the par-five 18, carding a 4-under-par 67, before waiting for her competitors to finish in Springfield, New Jersey.

The 20-year-old, who collected her maiden LPGA Tour title at the DIO Implant LA Open earlier this year, is only the second Chinese woman to win a golf major.

Japan's Yuka Saso (66) finished 1 stroke back in second place after a bogey on the par-three 16 undermined an otherwise blemish-free final round.