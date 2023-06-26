Detroit Golf Club took a heavy hit from storms that passed through the area Sunday, leaving the PGA Tour with little time to clean up the course before the scheduled start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.

The PGA Tour on Monday tweeted two photos of trees that had come down on the course. At least one fallen tree destroyed a car in a parking lot just outside the course.

"The grounds team are working diligently on clean up to get it ready for action @RocketClassic," the PGA Tour wrote on Twitter.

Storms rolled through the Detroit area on Sunday leaving its mark on Detroit Golf Club.



The grounds team are working diligently on clean up to get it ready for action @RocketClassic 💯 pic.twitter.com/PbSIwUiiDM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2023

The tournament's Twitter account also shared a video showing grounds crew members working to remove the remnants of several uprooted trees.

Our grounds team are already the MVPs of the week after a storm rolled through Sunday. 🙌 #RocketMortgageClassic pic.twitter.com/aTHuJuRcWI — Rocket Mortgage Classic (@RocketClassic) June 26, 2023

Tournament officials opened the clubhouse to players at noon. According to the Detroit News, all but hole No. 10 on the back nine were open for players to practice.

Detroit Golf Club has hosted the Rocket Mortgage Classic each year since it was introduced in 2019. Tony Finau is the defending champion.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.