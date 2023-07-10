PEBBLE BEACH, CA -- In the same week that Honolulu native Michelle Wie bid goodbye to the women's game, another Honolulu product named Allisen Corpuz stepped up at Pebble Beach to win the U.S. Women's Open -- the first ever played at the legendary course -- for her first LPGA title.

The 25-year-old Corpuz was the only golfer in the 156-player field to card under-par rounds all four days of the tournament. And on Sunday, she put together a dominant final-round 69 to finish at 9 under -- a full three shots clear of the field -- and claim the $2 million prize, the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.

After producing two bogeys on the front nine and making the turn tied at the top with Japan's Nasa Hataoka, Corpuz steadied the ship on the back nine, fending off hard charges from not just Hataoka but also England's Charley Hull, who shot a final-round-low 66. But once Corpuz birdied the 10th hole to take a 1-stroke lead, she did not look back, adding birdies on 14 and 15 to cement the result.

Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the U.S. Women's Open, that one in a three-way Monday playoff.