Climate protesters Just Stop Oil set off an orange flare next to the 17th green at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake on Friday before being driven off the course by the police in a golf cart.

Orange powder was seen near the edge of the green just short of the putting surface but second-round play continued without delay.

The Open becomes the latest sporting event in the UK to be targeted by the group of climate activists this summer. Just Stop Oil protesters also disrupted this month's Wimbledon Championships and the third Ashes cricket Test at Lord's.

The World Snooker Championship and rugby's Gallagher Premiership final were targeted earlier this summer.