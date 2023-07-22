HOYLAKE, England -- Jon Rahm did all he could to get himself back into the mix at The Open. All it required was the lowest round ever at Royal Liverpool in its 13 times hosting the major.

Rahm birdied seven of his last 10 holes Saturday for a 63, by 2 shots the lowest score at Hoylake in The Open. The course was the only one in the modern rotation that had not yielded lower than a 65 until Saturday.

Ranked No. 3 in the world, Rahm holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 closing hole right about the time Brian Harman teed off with a 5-shot lead. Harman started at 10-under par. Rahm's 63 put him at 6 under and in second place at the time he finished.

He made his move with four straight birdies around the turn. His finish was sharp too. He chipped to 8 feet for birdie on the 15th, holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the 16th and finished with the closing birdie.