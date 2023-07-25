Erik van Rooyen will have a familiar face in his threesome when he tees off Thursday afternoon in the PGA Tour's 3M Open.

Alex Gaugert, who regularly caddies for the South African golfer, earned a spot in this week's field when he Monday qualified for the event. On Tuesday, tournament officials announced tee times for the opening two rounds, and Van Rooyen and Gaugert were grouped together, along with Ryan Moore.

Van Rooyen took to social media Monday looking for a replacement caddie, then tipped his cap Tuesday to 3M officials for the unique pairing.

So my caddie @lil_gaugs just qualified for the @3MOpen! What a STUD!!! Soooooooo anyone want to loop this week?! @PGATOUR — Erik van Rooyen (@FredVR_) July 25, 2023

The gift that keeps on giving 🤣 @3MOpen pic.twitter.com/klsBl0y80o — Erik van Rooyen (@FredVR_) July 25, 2023

Gaugert was one of four players who Monday qualified for the 3M. He got in after emerging from a 4-for-3 playoff at Victory Links Golf Course in Blaine, Minnesota, shooting a 6-under 65 to qualify for his first career PGA Tour event.

He's been a regular caddie for Van Rooyen for several years. The two played college golf together at the University of Minnesota.

This is a big week for Van Rooyen. He's 127th in the FedEx Cup standings with just two PGA Tour events left before the playoffs, with the top 70 getting in.