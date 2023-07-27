Former champion Cameron Champ withdrew from the 3M Open before Thursday's opening round following the birth of his first child.

Champ and his wife, Jessica Birdsong, welcomed a baby boy into their family Sunday night, according to Golfweek.

Chris Stroud replaced Champ in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Champ, 28, won his third and most recent PGA Tour title at the 3M Open in 2021. He finished at 15 under, two strokes better than South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel as well as Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas.