Celine Boutier carded a 3-under 68 on Sunday to capture her first major championship with a six-stroke victory at the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Boutier, 29, recorded four birdies against one bogey on Sunday to finish the tournament at 14-under 270. She pocketed a $1 million check with the win.

Her 6-shot advantage tied the biggest win at a major in the past 10 years, along with Lydia Ko's victory at the 2015 Evian Championship.

The victory, her fourth on the LPGA Tour, was especially sweet for Boutier, who was born in Clamart, France, which is a little more than five hours southeast of Evian Resort Golf Club.

Boutier's previous best finish at the Evian was a tie for 29th on two occasions. She missed the cut last year.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson shot a 70 on Sunday to finish in second place at 8 under. Celine Borge (68), Gaby Lopez (68), A Lim Kim (69), Yuka Saso (70) and Nasa Hataoka (72) all tied for third at 7 under.

American Rose Zhang shot a 68 in the final round to tie for ninth at 5 under. It marks her third straight top-10 finish since turning pro in May, along with a tie for eighth at the KPMG PGA Championship and a tie for ninth at the U.S. Women's Open. Zhang, who did not play the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, is the only golfer to finish in the top 10 in each of the past three majors, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Reuters contributed to this report.