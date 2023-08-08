Jon Rahm is No. 1 in the FedEx Cup playoff standings as he prepares to tee up in Memphis this week, and the Spaniard is betting on himself in the St. Jude Championship.

"Yes, we're competing against each other, but it's not really head-to-head like in pretty much every other sport. I still have to focus on what I have to do rather than what other players may be doing. It's me against me, and all I can control is what I do. If I do what I know I can do at the highest level, it gives me the best chance," Rahm said Tuesday in an interview with "CBS Mornings."

Rahm said "right now I don't" have any plans to join the LIV Golf Series largely because of the format.

"It's hard to say where you stand on one thing or the other," Rahm said. "For those watching that don't know me, I'm a golf historian. I'm a golf traditionalist. Apart from the money purses, with the PGA Tour elevated to match the LIV purses, there's something special when you win tournaments, especially like one we're competing in this week at St. Jude. ... There's so much involvement with St. Jude Hospital. It's more than just golf, it transcends golf a little bit. That to me is very important. Building a legacy is very, very important. I think the PGA Tour is the best spot to do it right now. That's where my mind is at."

Rahm, 28, tied for fifth in the St. Jude in 2022 with a final-round 66. He was eighth and 15th in the final two playoff events last year.

"It's not easy. My pro career, I've been very consistent. It's nothing special that I have done this year. A lot of it, if you talk to my wife, was becoming a father. It gives you a little bit of superpowers, if you wish. And then just having faith in the process."

Rahm this week earned the $4 million bonus and has four tournament victories this season, including the Masters. He had 10 top-10 finishes in 17 starts. This week begins his push for an even bigger payday. The winner of the FedEx playoff banks $18 million out of the $75 million postseason prize pool.

"Obviously it's a lot of money," Rahm said Tuesday. "I haven't been in this position before. I pride myself on being a consistent player."