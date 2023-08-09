Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Spain's Jon Rahm are the first two Team Europe players confirmed for the Ryder Cup, it was announced Wednesday.

Captain Luke Donald welcomed McIlroy, 34, for a seventh consecutive Ryder Cup appearance. Rahm, 28, has made his third straight Ryder Cup roster.

The 44th Ryder Cup matches against the United States will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at Italy's Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

McIlroy currently leads the European Points List, having finished ninth or better in his past seven showings. Rahm, who begins the FedEx Cup playoffs this week at No. 1, debuted for Team Europe in Paris in 2018.

McIlroy said last September that Team Europe was in "need of a rebuild" and called for a roster overhaul after players such as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter defected to LIV Golf. McIlroy and Garcia patched up their frosty relationship at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles this year.

McIlroy has 12 wins in 24 Ryder Cup matches since debuting in 2010. He has 12 losses, has halved four matches and has contributed a total of 14 points. Rahm has a total of 4.5 career Ryder Cup points in eight matches.