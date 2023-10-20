Open Extended Reactions

SEOUL, South Korea -- Minjee Lee shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the LPGA South Korea tournament.

Lee had a two-round total of 11-under 133. American Alison Lee bogeyed her final hole for a 72 and was tied for second with first-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (73).

Defending champion Lydia Ko was three strokes behind after a 69.

On Thursday, Buhai shot a bogey-free 62 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round in soft conditions on the newly-renovated Seowon Valley Country Club course outside Seoul.

But those low scores -- only 10 players in the 78-player, no-cut field were over par -- changed on Friday and gusty winds and fast greens made scoring difficult.

The South Korea tournament is the second of four in the LPGA Tour 's Asian swing. Angel Yin, who shot 68 Friday and is four strokes behind Lee, won the LPGA Shanghai event last week. The tour moves to Malaysia and Japan over the next two weeks.