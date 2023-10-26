Open Extended Reactions

DOHA, Qatar -- Scott Jamieson and Daniel Hillier shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 7-under 65s in the first round of the Qatar Masters on Thursday before play was suspended because of lightning.

Jamieson went out in the first group of the day, and the 346th-ranked Scot, who is battling to keep his European tour card, finished a bogey-free round with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 at Doha Golf Club.

Hillier, a No. 139-ranked New Zealander who won the British Masters in July, joined Jamieson in the lead by making eagle from 14 feet at the first hole and adding five birdies in another round without a bogey.

"There's nothing to lose anymore, right?" said Jamieson, who is 116th in the Race to Dubai rankings -- with the top 116 players retaining their playing privileges. "If I'm being honest, the last month or so, that's maybe been the issue. I've been worrying about the guys around me and trying to just keep my neck in front. I'm on the wrong side of it now, and I've got to go and get it."

Defending champion Ewen Ferguson, fellow Scotsmen Stephen Gallacher and Robert MacIntyre, and Santiago Tarrio of Spain were tied for second place a stroke behind after rounds of 66.

Play will resume early Friday, with 65 players from the afternoon starters yet to finish their rounds.