Charlie Woods has something that his famous father doesn't have -- a high school state golf championship gold medal.

Tiger Woods' son, a freshman, shot a 78-76 over two days as The Benjamin School's boys team captured the FHSAA Class A state championship on Wednesday at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

Charlie Woods, 14, was fourth out of five golfers on the Benjamin team, finishing in a tie for 26th overall. It was the fourth state golf title for the school, which is located in Palm Beach Gardens.

Sophomore Jake Valentine, who clinched the title with a birdie on No. 17 and a putt on the final hole, led the way for The Benjamin School with a 72-76 to tie for eighth overall.

Tiger Woods, who was in attendance and cheering on his son, never won a state high school championship at Western High School in Anaheim, California. That's because the California Interscholastic Federation at that time didn't conduct state championships in golf. Instead, he won the CIF SoCal Regional in 1991 and was the Southern Section medalist in 1991, 1993 and 1994.

During that time, Tiger Woods also became the then-youngest golfer to win the U.S. Junior Amateur when he captured the first of his three titles in 1991.