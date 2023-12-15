Tiger Woods reflects on his return to competitive golf after finishing 18th at the Hero World Challenge. (1:12)

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are teeing off at the PNC Championship Pro-Am this weekend, and we're already getting some memorable moments from them both.

Woods recently made his return to professional golf after having surgery in April to address arthritis stemming from his February 2021 car wreck. He finished even par and 18th out of 20 golfers at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in early December.

Both the elder and younger Woods seem to be having a blast at the pro-am event. Here are some of their highlights.

Like father, like son 🏌️‍♂️🐅



Tiger & Charlie are back for their fourth @PNCchampionship.@PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/cFemHFjk9k — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 15, 2023