Open Extended Reactions

BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius -- Louis Oosthuizen moved into position to win on the European tour for the second straight week after making three eagles in a 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the Mauritius Open on Saturday.

Oosthuizen was on 14-under par for the tournament and 1 shot clear of fellow South African Jacques de Villiers (68), with Laurie Canter (65) a further 2 strokes back in third.

Oosthuizen's remarkable round at La Réserve Golf Links included back-to-back eagles at Nos. 5 and 6 -- the latter coming when he pitched over a bunker before the ball rolled into the cup -- and another eagle at the par-5 15th hole thanks to a long, uphill, right-to-left putt.

He also made four birdies and three bogeys.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, claimed his 10th European tour title -- and first in five years -- by winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship in his native country Monday.

Sebastian Söderberg led after the second round but shot 77 to drop into 22nd place, 9 strokes off the lead.

The Mauritius Open completes the swing of tournaments in Africa before the European tour takes a break until January for a string of events in the Middle East, starting with the Dubai Invitational on Jan. 11.