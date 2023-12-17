Open Extended Reactions

Thailand's Denwit Boriboonsub won his first Asian Tour title and third event in as many weeks when the 19-year-old beat Sweden's Henrik Stenson by 3 strokes at the season-ending Saudi Open on Sunday.

Boriboonsub had won the Aramco Invitational two weeks ago on the Asian Development Tour and followed it up with victory at the Thailand Open last week.

He shared the lead at the Riyadh Golf Club after two rounds but lost the top spot to compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai on Saturday.

But Boriboonsub carded a 7-under 64 (eight birdies, one bogey) on Sunday to match the lowest round of the day and finish at 18-under overall.

After making a birdie putt on the 18th, Boriboonsub raised his arms in triumph as he was embraced by his caddie before fellow golfers came on to the green armed with water bottles to drench the teenager.

"It is an unbelievable feeling because it is incredible winning three weeks in a row. It is like magic," Boriboonsub said. "I was really confident before coming to this week because I just know my game. I hit my drives good; my irons and putting were also good. So my goal this week was to win. Fortunately, I made it."

Former Open champion Stenson finished second at 15-under followed by Australia's Travis Smyth a stroke further behind.

"I came in with two months off, so it was a good opportunity for me to kind of see where we're at and what needs to be worked more on when we start preparing for next year in the middle of January," Stenson said.