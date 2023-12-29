LIV Golf League golfer Harold Varner III was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, according to Mecklenburg County court records.

Varner, 33, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. ET Thursday and charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. According to court records, police said Varner's blood alcohol content was 0.16%, twice the legal limit of 0.08% in North Carolina.

He was released on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County District Court on Jan. 19.

Varner grew up in Gastonia, North Carolina, and lives in Charlotte. The former East Carolina star turned pro in 2012. He made 191 starts on the PGA Tour, earning about $10.7 million, before jumping to LIV Golf in August 2022. He reportedly received a guaranteed contract worth $15 million from the Saudi Arabian-financed circuit.

This past season, Varner earned another $4 million when he won the individual competition at LIV Golf's tournament outside Washington, D.C., his first victory on that tour. He also tied for 29th in the Masters and PGA Championship.

Earlier this month, Varner moved from captain Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC squad to Dustin Johnson's 4Aces.