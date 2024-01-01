Open Extended Reactions

Patrick Cantlay revealed in an interview that his representatives met with LIV Golf at least once in 2023, but he has "no plans" on leaving the PGA Tour.

"It's a personal calculation based on your values, your priorities, et cetera," Cantlay told Golf Magazine this week in an interview published Sunday. "So I don't think it's a surprise that there's a certain type of player that's tended to go over there, on the whole. For me? I have no plans on joining LIV. I don't plan on joining LIV. I see myself playing on the PGA Tour."

Cantlay served on the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in 2023, which did not stop LIV from continuing to reach out.

"I declined offers," Cantlay said. "Pre and post joining the board. And the most recent offer I got, I declined in the same meeting that my management team brought it to me."

Cantlay also addressed reports that he is "in control" of the PGA Tour as it navigates its future amid negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which currently bankrolls LIV.

"I think if you just look at the facts that are out there, it would be impossible for any one player to take control," Cantlay said. "I mean, it would be impossible for all the players together to take control; we only have half the seats on the board, and any major vote around any of the things we've been talking about requires a two-thirds majority. And also, considering that the tour has hired (investment bank) Allen and Co., and given the tour has been driving discussions since even before the framework agreement was announced, I mean, given that set of facts it's just impossible for that to be the case."

As for the speculation that the U.S. Ryder Cup team room was divided, with Cantlay and his friend Xander Schauffele on the side of players demanding financial compensation, Cantlay refuted the claims.

"I love those events," the 2021 FedEx Cup champion said. "I love representing the other guys and the captains that are on the team. They're some of my favorite weeks and some of my favorite memories in golf and I care a ton about the Ryder Cup and a ton about trying to win the Ryder Cup for the United States. And when I'm over there the only thing I'm trying to do is work with the guys, have fun and bring the cup home.

"There was zero divide. I think if you asked all the assistant captains, the captain, the players, they would tell you it's one of the closest locker rooms they've been a part of."

