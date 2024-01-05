Open Extended Reactions

Former U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland is in the field for next week's Sony Open in Hawaii, his entry coming just three months after he underwent brain surgery.

The PGA Tour announced the 144-player field Friday for the year's first full-field event.

Woodland was diagnosed with a brain lesion last year and initially tried to treat symptoms with medication before he and his family made the decision to try to remove it via surgery. He underwent the procedure Sept. 18, with a statement posted on social media saying the "majority of the tumor" was removed.

Woodland, 39, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. He played in 24 events last season, making 18 cuts and finishing in the top 25 six times.

Another notable in next week's Sony field is Will Zalatoris. The former world No. 7 is set to make his first official start since the WGC-Match Play last March. Zalatoris underwent a microdiscectomy on his back April 8, after he was forced to pull out of the Masters.

Zalatoris did compete in the 20-player Hero World Challenge event in December, posting scores of 81-68-79-71 to finish 11 over.