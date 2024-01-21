Open Extended Reactions

KA'UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii -- Steven Alker won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Saturday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory and eighth in 54 career starts.

The winner of the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November in Phoenix, Alker won at Hualalai after finishing second the previous two years. The New Zealander took a 2-stroke lead into the final round, then closed with his second straight 9-under 63 for a 4-stroke victory over Harrison Frazar.

Alker, 52, had an eagle -- on the par-5 seventh -- and seven birdies in his bogey-free final round to tie the tournament record of 25 under.

Frazar closed with a 65. Defending champion Steve Stricker was third at 20 under after a 66.

The 42-player field was made up of winners from the last two seasons, senior major champions over the last five years and several sponsor exemptions.