RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates -- Thorbjørn Olesen extended his overnight lead to win the Ras Al Khaimah Championship by 6 shots over fellow Dane Rasmus Hojgaard on Sunday.

Olesen, 34, carded a 5-under 67 to finish at 27 under overall and clinch an eighth victory on the European tour. His previous win came at the Thailand Classic last year.

Olesen had five birdies to go with an eagle on the par-5 eighth, with his only blip a double bogey on the second hole of the day, where he needed 4 shots to reach the green.

His overall total of 261 featured a course-record-tying 62 on Friday and is the lowest of the season so far.

"It's very special," said Olesen, who praised Hojgaard. "You've got one of the most solid players right behind you, so I knew it was going to be tough."

Hojgaard's 3-under 69 was enough to secure second place by 1 shot over Frenchman Frederic LaCroix (68).

Yannik Paul of Germany also carded a 68 to finish 3 strokes behind LaCroix in a five-way tie for fourth place.

Ras Al Khaimah is the third straight European tour event to be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic, won by Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, respectively.