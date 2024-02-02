Open Extended Reactions

Joaquin Niemann carded a 12-under 59 at LIV Golf's season-opening event at Mayakoba on Friday.

It's the second sub-60 round in LIV Golf history. Bryson DeChambeau shot a final-round 58 last year to win at Greenbrier.

There have been 12 rounds below 60 in PGA Tour history, most recently by Scottie Scheffler in the second round of The Northern Trust in August 2020.

Niemann's bogey-free round included 10 birdies and a holed-out eagle on the par-4 11th at Mayakoba. He leads by 5 shots over Patrick Reed.

Jon Rahm, in his LIV Golf debut, fired a 5-under 66 and trails by 7 shots.